Ducks vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 12
Entering a game against the San Jose Sharks (2-11-1), the Anaheim Ducks (7-6) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 at Honda Center.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jacob MacDonald
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Anthony Duclair
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Ducks vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks' 40 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks' 17 goals on the season (1.2 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.
- San Jose concedes 4.4 goals per game (62 total), which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -45, they are 32nd in the league.
Ducks vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Ducks (-200)
|Sharks (+165)
|6.5
