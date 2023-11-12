Entering a game against the San Jose Sharks (2-11-1), the Anaheim Ducks (7-6) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 at Honda Center.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Trevor Zegras C Questionable Lower Body Chase De Leo C Out Knee Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jacob MacDonald D Out Undisclosed Anthony Duclair LW Questionable Undisclosed Matt Benning D Out Undisclosed Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed

Ducks vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 40 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks' 17 goals on the season (1.2 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.

San Jose concedes 4.4 goals per game (62 total), which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -45, they are 32nd in the league.

Ducks vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Ducks (-200) Sharks (+165) 6.5

