With the Los Angeles Chargers playing the Detroit Lions in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Donald Parham a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Parham will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Donald Parham score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Parham's 13 grabs (on 21 targets) have led to 104 yards receiving (13 per game) and four scores.

Parham has had a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Donald Parham Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 3 2 19 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 3 1 9 0 Week 8 Bears 5 4 43 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0

Rep Donald Parham with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.