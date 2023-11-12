Donald Parham will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Chargers take on the Detroit Lions in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Parham has 13 grabs on 21 targets for 104 yards and four scores, with an average of 13 yards per game.

Parham vs. the Lions

Parham vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Lions have conceded a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Lions is conceding 220.1 yards per contest this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Lions have scored 11 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Lions' defense is 15th in the league in that category.

Donald Parham Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-110)

Parham Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), Parham has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Parham has been targeted on 21 of his team's 283 passing attempts this season (7.4% target share).

He has racked up five yards per target (104 yards on 21 targets).

Parham has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of eight games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has four total touchdowns this season (18.2% of his team's 22 offensive TDs).

With nine red zone targets, Parham has been on the receiving end of 21.4% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

Parham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

