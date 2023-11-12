When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Derius Davis find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Derius Davis score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis' eight grabs have led to 38 yards (4.8 per game). He has been targeted nine times.

Having played seven games this season, Davis has not had a TD reception.

Derius Davis Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 5 0 Week 2 @Titans 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 16 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 10 0 Week 8 Bears 2 2 4 0 Week 9 @Jets 1 1 0 0

