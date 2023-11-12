Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the New York Jets. The Jets are allowing the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 174.8 per game.

Adams has put up a team-high 573-yard year so far (63.7 yards receiving per game) with three TDs, reeling in 51 passes on 85 targets.

Adams vs. the Jets

Adams vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Jets have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Jets give up 174.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Jets have surrendered eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks third among NFL defenses.

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-111)

Adams Receiving Insights

Adams has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in nine games this year.

Adams has been targeted on 85 of his team's 287 passing attempts this season (29.6% target share).

He has been targeted 85 times, averaging 6.7 yards per target (94th in NFL).

Adams has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of nine), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 20.0% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With 16 red zone targets, Adams has been on the receiving end of 37.2% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 7 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

