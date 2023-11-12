Will Davante Adams Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Davante Adams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders play the New York Jets at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Seeking Adams' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Entering Week 10, Adams has 51 receptions for 573 yards -- 11.2 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 85 occasions.
Davante Adams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Raiders this week:
- Austin Hooper (LP/calf): 13 Rec; 128 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Raiders vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Adams 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|85
|51
|573
|156
|3
|11.2
Adams Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|66
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|8
|6
|84
|1
|Week 3
|Steelers
|20
|13
|172
|2
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|13
|8
|75
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|4
|4
|45
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|5
|2
|29
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|12
|7
|57
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|7
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|7
|4
|34
|0
