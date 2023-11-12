Dareke Young was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks match up against the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Young's stats can be found below.

Young had season stats last year which included 24 yards on two receptions (12.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted two times.

Dareke Young Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Seahawks have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Noah Fant (FP/wrist): 14 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Jaxon Smith-Njigba (DNP/hip): 29 Rec; 272 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Colby Parkinson (DNP/biceps): 12 Rec; 138 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Young 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 2 24 23 0 12.0

Young Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 Rams 2 2 24 0 Wild Card @49ers 1 1 11 0

