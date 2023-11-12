When D.K. Metcalf suits up for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 10 matchup versus the Washington Commanders (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Metcalf's team-best 454 yards receiving (64.9 per game) have come on 28 receptions (50 targets), plus he has scored two TDs.

Metcalf has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 1 50 0

