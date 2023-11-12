D'Angelo Russell and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 122-119 win over the Suns, Russell had 19 points and nine assists.

With prop bets available for Russell, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-110)

Over 19.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-118)

Over 7.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Looking to bet on one or more of Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the NBA last season, allowing 117.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the NBA last year, giving up 43.2 per contest.

The Trail Blazers allowed 27 assists per contest last season (worst in the league).

Giving up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 28 16 3 4 2 0 0 1/4/2023 26 9 3 7 1 0 1 12/12/2022 30 23 3 8 3 1 1 12/10/2022 39 24 1 3 4 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.