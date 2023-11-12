Will Colby Parkinson Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Colby Parkinson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks take on the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Parkinson's stats can be found on this page.
Entering Week 10, Parkinson has 12 receptions for 138 yards -- 11.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 18 occasions.
Colby Parkinson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Biceps
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- Noah Fant (FP/wrist): 14 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Dareke Young (LP/groin): 14 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (DNP/hip): 29 Rec; 272 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Parkinson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|18
|12
|138
|57
|0
|11.5
Parkinson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|3
|2
|41
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|4
|3
|38
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|5
|3
|19
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|1
|1
|6
|0
