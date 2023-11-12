The Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) host the Detroit Lions (6-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Lions and Chargers recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Chargers vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 3 48.5 -160 +135

Chargers vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 48.5 points.

The average total for Los Angeles' games this season is 48 points, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.

The Chargers have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.

Detroit Lions

The average point total in Detroit's games this season is 45.9, 2.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions have put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have won 83.3% of their games as moneyline favorites (5-1).

Detroit has a record of 4-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (80%).

Lions vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 25 12 20.6 13 45.9 3 8 Chargers 25.1 11 21.8 17 48 3 8

Chargers vs. Lions Betting Insights & Trends

Chargers

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

None of the Chargers' past three games have gone over the total.

The Lions have 35 more points than their opponents this season (4.4 per game), and the Chargers have scored 27 more points than their opponents (3.3 per game).

Lions

Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

In its past three games, Detroit has hit the over once.

The Lions have put up a total of 35 more points than their opponents this year (4.4 per game), and the Chargers have outscored opponents by 27 points (3.3 per game).

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 48.9 47.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.3 25.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 45.8 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 26 24.5 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

