According to oddsmakers, the Detroit Lions (6-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4). For this game, the over/under has been set at 48.5 points.

The Lions' recent betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Chargers. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Chargers as they prepare for this matchup against the Lions.

Chargers vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-3) 48.5 -160 +135 FanDuel Lions (-3) 48.5 -156 +132

Los Angeles vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

Chargers vs. Lions Betting Insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread four times in eight games.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season.

Two Los Angeles games (of eight) have gone over the point total this season.

So far this season, Detroit has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

The Lions' ATS record as 3-point favorites or more is 4-1.

Detroit has gone over in four of its eight games with a set total (50%).

