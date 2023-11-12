The Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) take on the Detroit Lions (6-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Chargers Insights

This year the Chargers rack up 4.5 more points per game (25.1) than the Lions give up (20.6).

The Chargers rack up 341 yards per game, 44.1 more yards than the 296.9 the Lions give up.

This year Los Angeles runs for 24.3 more yards per game (101.1) than Detroit allows (76.8).

The Chargers have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Lions have forced turnovers (10).

Chargers Home Performance

The Chargers score more points at home (26.3 per game) than they do overall (25.1), and concede fewer points at home (21.5 per game) than overall (21.8).

The Chargers pick up fewer yards at home (340.5 per game) than they do overall (341), but also allow fewer at home (359.3 per game) than overall (375.8).

At home, Los Angeles picks up fewer passing yards (216.8 per game) than it does overall (239.9). But it also allows fewer passing yards at home (280.5) than overall (286).

The Chargers accumulate more rushing yards at home (123.8 per game) than they do overall (101.1), and concede fewer at home (78.8 per game) than overall (89.8).

The Chargers convert 46.4% of third downs at home (five% more than overall), and concede on 34% of third downs at home (0.3% less than overall).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Chicago W 30-13 NBC 11/6/2023 at New York W 27-6 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 Detroit - CBS 11/19/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 11/26/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/3/2023 at New England - CBS

