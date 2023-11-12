Entering their Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Detroit Lions (6-2) at SoFi Stadium, which starts at 4:05 PM , the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report.

The Chargers' most recent game ended in a 27-6 win over the New York Jets.

The Lions head into this matchup following a 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in their last game.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joey Bosa OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Ribs Questionable Jonah Jackson OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice Frank Ragnow C Toe Full Participation In Practice Dan Skipper OT Ribs Questionable Levi Onwuzurike DL Hip Doubtful Khalil Dorsey CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Back Out

Chargers vs. Lions Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers' defense has been a bottom-five unit in total defense this season, surrendering 375.8 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst. On offense, they rank 15th with 341 total yards per contest.

The Chargers are accumulating 25.1 points per game on offense this season (eighth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 21.8 points per game (21st-ranked) on defense.

The Chargers' defense has been a bottom-five unit in pass defense this season, allowing 286 passing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 10th with 239.9 passing yards per contest.

Los Angeles ranks 21st in the NFL with 101.1 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks sixth with 89.8 rushing yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

At +9, the Chargers have the best turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Chargers vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Moneyline: Lions (-155), Chargers (+130)

Lions (-155), Chargers (+130) Total: 48.5 points

