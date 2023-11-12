One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Most of the key contributors for the Lions and the Chargers will have player props on the table for this contest if you are looking to place player prop bets.

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +550

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195

Jahmyr Gibbs Touchdown Odds

Gibbs Odds to Score First TD: +600

Gibbs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gerald Everett - - 27.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 49.5 (-113) 36.5 (-113) Keenan Allen - - 80.5 (-113) Donald Parham - - 16.5 (-113) Jalen Guyton - - 22.5 (-113) Joshua Kelley - 16.5 (-113) - Justin Herbert 262.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) - Quentin Johnston - - 28.5 (-113)

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jahmyr Gibbs - 37.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Jared Goff 269.5 (-113) - - Sam LaPorta - - 52.5 (-113) David Montgomery - 55.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) Kalif Raymond - - 13.5 (-113) Josh Reynolds - - 27.5 (-113) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 85.5 (-113) Jameson Williams - - 15.5 (-113)

