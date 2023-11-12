Based on our computer model, the Los Angeles Chargers will beat the Detroit Lions when they square off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 12 (at 4:05 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Lions are averaging 25.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 14th, giving up 20.6 points per contest. The Chargers are generating 25.1 points per contest on offense this season (eighth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 21.8 points per game (21st-ranked) on defense.

Chargers vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (+3) Under (48.5) Chargers 24, Lions 22

Chargers Betting Info

The Chargers have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Chargers have been an underdog by 3 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Los Angeles games have gone over the point total just twice this year.

Games involving the Chargers this year have averaged 48.0 points per game, a 0.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Lions Betting Info

The Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.

Detroit has covered six times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Lions have an ATS record of 4-1.

Detroit games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

The over/under in this game is 48.5 points, 2.6 higher than the average total in Lions games this season.

Chargers vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 25.0 20.6 29.8 20.3 20.3 21.0 Los Angeles 25.1 21.8 26.3 21.5 24.0 22.0

