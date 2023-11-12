The Detroit Lions (6-2) will play the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the contest.

Interested in live betting the Lions/Chargers matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Lions vs Chargers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chargers have been winning after the first quarter three times and been knotted up five times in eight games this year.

The Lions have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up three points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Chargers have won the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

The Lions have won the second quarter in six games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in two games.

Detroit's offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

The Lions have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (20th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.8 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Chargers' eight games this year, they have won the fourth quarter three times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

The Lions have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, lost that quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 10 In-Game Primers

Chargers vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Chargers have been winning after the first half in four games, have been losing after the first half in three games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

The Lions have been leading after the first half in six games this season and have been behind after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

In eight games this year, the Chargers have won the second half two times (1-1 record in those games), lost three times (1-2), and tied three times (2-1).

The Lions have won the second half in four games this season (3-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (2-1), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 9.6 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Lions or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.