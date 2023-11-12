Cameron Reddish will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his most recent time out, a 122-119 win over the Suns, Reddish put up 17 points and three steals.

In this piece we'll examine Reddish's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Over 10.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+110)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were ranked 23rd in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 117.4 points per game.

Giving up 43.2 rebounds per game last year, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers were ranked last in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 27 per contest.

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.