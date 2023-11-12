Cam Fowler will be among those in action Sunday when his Anaheim Ducks face the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center. If you're considering a bet on Fowler against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

Cam Fowler vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:17 per game on the ice, is -1.

Fowler has a goal in one of his 13 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Fowler has a point in five of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Fowler has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Fowler's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Fowler going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 62 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -45 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 13 Games 4 7 Points 1 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

