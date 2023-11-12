Will Cam Fowler Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 12?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Cam Fowler score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Fowler stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Fowler scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Fowler has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 62 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.
Fowler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|21:34
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|27:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|25:03
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|28:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|26:10
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:51
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Away
|L 2-1
Ducks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
