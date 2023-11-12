Will Brian Hoyer Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brian Hoyer was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 10 game against the New York Jets begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Hoyer's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Hoyer has passed for 231 yards (115.5 per game) and zero touchdowns, with two picks. He has connected on 54.8% of his passes (23-for-42), and has three carries for -3 yards.
Brian Hoyer Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
Week 10 Injury Reports
Raiders vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Hoyer 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|23
|42
|54.8%
|231
|0
|2
|5.5
|3
|-3
|0
Hoyer Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 6
|Patriots
|6
|10
|102
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|17
|32
|129
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
