Brian Hoyer was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 10 game against the New York Jets begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Hoyer's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Hoyer has passed for 231 yards (115.5 per game) and zero touchdowns, with two picks. He has connected on 54.8% of his passes (23-for-42), and has three carries for -3 yards.

Brian Hoyer Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

Week 10 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hoyer 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 23 42 54.8% 231 0 2 5.5 3 -3 0

Hoyer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 6 Patriots 6 10 102 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 7 @Bears 17 32 129 0 2 0 0 0

