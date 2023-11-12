In the Week 10 contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Austin Hooper find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Hooper's 13 receptions have turned into 128 yards (16 per game). He has been targeted on 14 occasions.

Having played eight games this year, Hooper has not had a TD reception.

Austin Hooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0 Week 5 Packers 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 18 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 1 1 10 0

