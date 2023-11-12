Austin Hooper was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 10 game against the New York Jets starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Hooper's stats below.

Hooper's season stats include 128 yards on 13 receptions (9.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 14 times.

Austin Hooper Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Raiders.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 13 128 77 0 9.8

Hooper Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0 Week 5 Packers 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 18 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 1 1 10 0

