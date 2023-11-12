Will Austin Hooper Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Austin Hooper was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 10 game against the New York Jets starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Hooper's stats below.
Hooper's season stats include 128 yards on 13 receptions (9.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 14 times.
Austin Hooper Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Raiders.
Raiders vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Hooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|14
|13
|128
|77
|0
|9.8
Hooper Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|1
|1
|10
|0
