When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Austin Ekeler get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Ekeler has piled up 73 carries for 265 yards (53 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler has also caught 18 passes for 200 yards (40 per game) and one touchdown.

Ekeler has rushed for a TD in two games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Austin Ekeler Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 14 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Bears 15 29 0 7 94 1 Week 9 @Jets 14 47 2 2 23 0

