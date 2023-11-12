Austin Ekeler will be up against the third-best run defense in the league when his Los Angeles Chargers take on the Detroit Lions in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In the running game, Ekeler has recorded 265 rushing yards on 73 attempts (53 ypg) and scored three rushing TDs this year. As a receiver, Ekeler has added 18 catches for 200 yards while scoring one touchdown.

Ekeler vs. the Lions

Ekeler vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Lions in the 2023 season.

Detroit has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Lions have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Ekeler will face the NFL's third-ranked rush defense this week. The Lions give up 76.8 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Lions have scored six touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Lions' defense is 13th in the league in that category.

Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Ekeler Rushing Insights

Ekeler has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in five opportunities this season.

The Chargers have passed 57.6% of the time and run 42.4% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 35.1% of his team's 208 rushing attempts this season (73).

Ekeler has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has scored four of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (18.2%).

He has 13 red zone rushing carries (34.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Ekeler Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Ekeler has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

Ekeler has received 9.9% of his team's 283 passing attempts this season (28 targets).

He has 200 receiving yards on 28 targets to rank 80th in league play with 7.1 yards per target.

Ekeler has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

With five red zone targets, Ekeler has been on the receiving end of 11.9% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

Ekeler's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 47 YDS / 2 TDs 7 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 14 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 16 ATT / 117 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs

