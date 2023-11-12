The Los Angeles Lakers, with Anthony Davis, take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 122-119 win over the Suns (his previous game) Davis posted 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Davis' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-110)

Over 27.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 14.5 (+106)

Over 14.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the NBA last year, allowing 117.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers conceded 43.2 rebounds on average last year, 14th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers allowed 27 per game last year, ranking them last in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Anthony Davis vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 31 19 20 1 0 3 0 11/30/2022 29 27 12 1 1 3 1 10/23/2022 36 22 10 3 0 6 2

