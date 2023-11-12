Alex Killorn will be among those in action Sunday when his Anaheim Ducks face the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center. Prop bets for Killorn in that upcoming Ducks-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Killorn vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Killorn Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Killorn's plus-minus last season was +18, in 17:12 per game on the ice.

In 25 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 29 of 82 games last season, Killorn had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 61.7% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Killorn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Killorn Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 62 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -45 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

