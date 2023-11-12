The Anaheim Ducks, with Adam Henrique, will be in action Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Prop bets for Henrique in that upcoming Ducks-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Adam Henrique vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique's plus-minus this season, in 14:13 per game on the ice, is -1.

In two of 12 games this year, Henrique has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Henrique has a point in five of 12 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Henrique has an assist in four of 12 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Henrique hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Henrique going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Henrique Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 62 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -45 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 12 Games 4 6 Points 4 2 Goals 3 4 Assists 1

