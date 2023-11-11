Week 11 NEC Scores & Results
The Week 11 college football slate included one game featuring NEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Week 11 NEC Results
LIU Post 49 Wagner 14
LIU Post Leaders
- Passing: Chris Howell (5-for-10, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Angelo Rodriguez (8 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Davon Wells (0 TAR, 4 REC, 98 YDS)
Wagner Leaders
- Passing: Steven Krajewski (12-for-23, 105 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Rickey Spruill (27 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jaylen Bonelli (0 TAR, 6 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|LIU Post
|Wagner
|375
|Total Yards
|339
|203
|Passing Yards
|169
|172
|Rushing Yards
|170
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's NEC Games
Duquesne Dukes at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Duane Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Arute Field
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
Sacred Heart Pioneers at UConn Huskies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
- TV Channel: UConn+
- Favorite: -
Post Eagles at Wagner Seahawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
LIU Post Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
