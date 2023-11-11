The Week 11 college football schedule features six games involving schools from the MVFC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Youngstown State Penguins 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Murray State Racers at Illinois State Redbirds 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at South Dakota Coyotes 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

