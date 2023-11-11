Washington vs. Utah: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 5 Washington Huskies (9-0) will have their fourth-ranked scoring offense go up against the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2), with the No. 81 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Huskies are favored, by 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Washington vs. Utah matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Washington vs. Utah Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Washington vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Utah Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-9.5)
|51.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Washington (-9.5)
|51.5
|-330
|+260
Washington vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Washington has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Huskies have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.
- Utah has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
Washington & Utah 2023 Futures Odds
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|To Win the Pac-12
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
|Utah
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
