On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Vladislav Gavrikov going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Gavrikov stats and insights

Gavrikov has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

Gavrikov has zero points on the power play.

Gavrikov averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Gavrikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:54 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:27 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:55 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:26 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:34 Home L 4-2 10/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 22:26 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

