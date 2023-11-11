The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

Tulane ranks 56th in total offense this season (401.7 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 401.7 yards allowed per game. Tulsa ranks 82nd in total yards per game (363.3), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 441.9 total yards conceded per contest.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Tulane vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Tulane Tulsa 401.7 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.3 (90th) 316.9 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.9 (120th) 170.3 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.8 (27th) 231.3 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.6 (116th) 13 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,597 yards (177.4 ypg) on 118-of-168 passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 264 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 166 times for a team-high 877 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Lawrence Keys III's team-high 593 yards as a receiver have come on 32 receptions (out of 56 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has put together a 433-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 41 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson has hauled in 24 grabs for 421 yards, an average of 46.8 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has 1,149 passing yards, or 127.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.8% of his passes and has collected 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 22.2 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner five times.

Anthony Watkins is his team's leading rusher with 143 carries for 592 yards, or 65.8 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Bill Jackson has racked up 63 carries and totaled 299 yards.

Devan Williams has racked up 399 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Kamdyn Benjamin has 25 receptions (on 38 targets) for a total of 334 yards (37.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Marquis Shoulders has racked up 283 reciving yards (31.4 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

