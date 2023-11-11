Trevor Moore will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers play on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Moore in the Kings-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Trevor Moore vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore has averaged 17:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Moore has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 13 games this season, Moore has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Moore has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 13 games played.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Moore hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Moore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Moore Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 13 Games 2 12 Points 2 7 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

