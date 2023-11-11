Can we expect Trevor Moore lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings play the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

Moore has scored in six of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has an 18.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:28 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:21 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:11 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:27 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2 10/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:10 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.