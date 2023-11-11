Will Trevor Moore Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 11?
Can we expect Trevor Moore lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings play the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Moore stats and insights
- Moore has scored in six of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has an 18.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Moore recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|14:21
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:11
|Away
|W 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|15:10
|Away
|W 7-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.