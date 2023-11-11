In the upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Trevor Lewis to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Lewis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Lewis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:12 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 10:35 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 12:10 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 9:53 Home L 4-2 10/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

