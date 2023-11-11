For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, is Tobias Bjornfot a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Tobias Bjornfot score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjornfot 2022-23 stats and insights

Bjornfot did not score in 10 games last season.

Bjornfot produced no points on the power play last season.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Bjornfot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 10/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:12 Home L 5-2

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

