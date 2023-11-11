For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, is Tobias Bjornfot a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tobias Bjornfot score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bjornfot 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Bjornfot did not score in 10 games last season.
  • Bjornfot produced no points on the power play last season.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.
  • The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bjornfot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
10/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:12 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.