Will Tobias Bjornfot Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 11?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, is Tobias Bjornfot a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tobias Bjornfot score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjornfot 2022-23 stats and insights
- Bjornfot did not score in 10 games last season.
- Bjornfot produced no points on the power play last season.
Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.
- The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Bjornfot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|10/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|L 5-2
Kings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
