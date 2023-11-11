On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Quinton Byfield going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

  • Byfield has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).
  • Byfield has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:04 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:15 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 3 0 3 12:54 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:16 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 12:26 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 12:18 Away W 5-4
10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:51 Home W 6-3
10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 4-2
10/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:35 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

