Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Dubois in that upcoming Kings-Flyers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Dubois has averaged 16:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Dubois has scored a goal in three of 13 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of 13 games this year, Dubois has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Dubois has an assist in four of 13 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Dubois' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Dubois Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 13 Games 3 8 Points 1 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

