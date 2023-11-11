When the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Pierre-Luc Dubois find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Dubois stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Dubois has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Dubois averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Dubois recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:24 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:34 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:15 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:32 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:49 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:49 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:11 Home L 4-2 10/19/2023 Wild 2 2 0 13:50 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

