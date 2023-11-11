Phillip Danault will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers meet at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Fancy a wager on Danault? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Phillip Danault vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault has averaged 17:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In three of 13 games this season, Danault has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Danault has registered a point in a game six times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Danault has an assist in four of 13 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Danault goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Danault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Danault Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 13 Games 3 8 Points 1 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.