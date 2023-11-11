Pac-12 rivals will clash when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) meet the USC Trojans (7-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oregon vs. USC? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Oregon vs. USC?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 44, USC 27

Oregon 44, USC 27 Oregon has won all seven of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Ducks have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

USC has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Trojans have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +550 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ducks an 88.9% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oregon (-16.5)



Oregon (-16.5) In eight Oregon games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Ducks have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more so far this season.

USC has two wins versus the spread in 10 games this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Oregon vs. USC matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (77.5)



Under (77.5) Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 77.5 points in a game just once this season.

This season, six of USC's games have ended with a score higher than 77.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 77.5 is 15.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon (47.4 points per game) and USC (45.5 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.8 64.8 60.8 Implied Total AVG 40.8 45.8 35.8 ATS Record 6-1-1 3-1-0 3-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.1 66.2 66 Implied Total AVG 43.1 43.8 42 ATS Record 2-8-0 2-4-0 0-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-1-0 5-1-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.