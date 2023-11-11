The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) face a Big Ten matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (3-6). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Michigan State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 40, Michigan State 3

The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Michigan State has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

The Spartans have played as an underdog of +2500 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Buckeyes have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-31.5)



Ohio State (-31.5) Ohio State is 4-3-1 against the spread this year.

In 2023, the Buckeyes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 31.5 points or more.

In Michigan State's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in a game just twice this season.

There have been just two games featuring Michigan State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 48.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 51 points per game, 2.5 points more than the total of 48.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.9 56.3 53.5 Implied Total AVG 37.6 40.3 35 ATS Record 4-3-1 3-1-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Michigan State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 46.2 39 Implied Total AVG 29.1 31 23.5 ATS Record 3-4-1 3-3-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-3 0-2

