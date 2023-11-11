Held from November 9-11, Nick Hardy will play in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Hardy Odds to Win: +3300

Nick Hardy Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hardy has scored below par 11 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Hardy's average finish has been 39th.

Hardy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Hardy will look to make the cut for the fifth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -5 279 0 18 0 0 $1M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Hardy placed 23rd in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Hardy last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 23rd.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Hardy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,306 yards, 478 yards longer than the 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of competitors.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 39th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.9).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hardy shot better than 91% of the field (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Hardy fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hardy recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Hardy's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the field average (7.1).

At that most recent tournament, Hardy posted a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Hardy finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on 11 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 6.7.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hardy finished without one.

