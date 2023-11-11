In the upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Mikey Anderson to light the lamp for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

Anderson's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:57 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:58 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:50 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:22 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:45 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 19:09 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 4-2 10/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 23:05 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

