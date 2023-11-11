Will Matt Roy Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 11?
When the Los Angeles Kings play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Matt Roy find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Roy stats and insights
- Roy is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Roy has picked up one assist on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Roy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|23:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|19:04
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|23:28
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Away
|W 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:59
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:13
|Away
|W 7-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.