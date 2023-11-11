When the Los Angeles Kings play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Matt Roy find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

Roy is yet to score through 13 games this season.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Roy has picked up one assist on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:39 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:04 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:28 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:59 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:06 Home L 4-2 10/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:13 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

