Maria Gabriela Lopez is set for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club (par-70) in Belleair, Florida from November 9-11. The purse is $3,250,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Lopez at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Lopez Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Maria Gabriela Lopez Insights

Lopez has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Lopez has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Lopez has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five appearances.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Lopez has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 30 -4 275 0 17 2 5 $812,836

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Lopez finished fourth when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Pelican Golf Club measures 6,353 yards for this tournament, 656 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 218 yards shorter than the average course Lopez has played in the past year (6,571).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Lopez's Last Time Out

Lopez was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 61st percentile of the field.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship ranked in the 65th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.99).

Lopez shot better than 96% of the golfers at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.76.

Lopez fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Lopez did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.5).

Lopez's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

At that most recent tournament, Lopez posted a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Lopez finished the Maybank Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lopez finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.