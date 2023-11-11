Today's LaLiga lineup should have plenty of excitement on the pitch. Among those games is Girona FC playing Rayo Vallecano.

Coverage of all LaLiga action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Girona FC

Girona FC makes the trip to face Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Girona FC (+130)

Girona FC (+130) Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+185)

Rayo Vallecano (+185) Draw: (+250)

Watch UD Almeria vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad makes the trip to take on UD Almeria at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

Favorite: Real Sociedad (-145)

Real Sociedad (-145) Underdog: UD Almeria (+350)

UD Almeria (+350) Draw: (+285)

Watch Granada CF vs Getafe CF

Getafe CF makes the trip to face Granada CF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Favorite: Granada CF (+145)

Granada CF (+145) Underdog: Getafe CF (+195)

Getafe CF (+195) Draw: (+210)

Watch CA Osasuna vs UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas travels to take on CA Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Favorite: CA Osasuna (-110)

CA Osasuna (-110) Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+310)

UD Las Palmas (+310) Draw: (+225)

Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia CF

Valencia CF journeys to face Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Favorite: Real Madrid (-340)

Real Madrid (-340) Underdog: Valencia CF (+750)

Valencia CF (+750) Draw: (+450)

