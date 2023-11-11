Player prop bet odds for Adrian Kempe, Travis Sanheim and others are available when the Los Angeles Kings host the Philadelphia Flyers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 10:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Kempe is Los Angeles' top contributor with 15 points. He has six goals and nine assists this season.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 8 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 6 at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Senators Nov. 2 0 2 2 7 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 1 0 1 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Anze Kopitar has seven goals and seven assists to total 14 points (1.1 per game).

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 5 at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Senators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 0 1 1 0

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Kevin Fiala has scored two goals and added 12 assists through 13 games for Los Angeles.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 0 1 1 0 at Flyers Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 0 1 1 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Sanheim has scored two goals (0.1 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 14 total points (one per game).

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 10 1 2 3 1 at Sharks Nov. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Nov. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 1 0 2 2 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Joel Farabee Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Joel Farabee has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with six goals and six assists.

Farabee Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 10 0 2 2 2 at Sharks Nov. 7 1 0 1 5 vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Sabres Nov. 3 0 2 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 1 1 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.