The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-3), coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, host the Philadelphia Flyers (6-7-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW. The Flyers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 in their most recent outing.

Kings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-250) Flyers (+200) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won four of their five games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).

Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

In seven of 13 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Kings vs Flyers Additional Info

Kings vs. Flyers Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 54 (3rd) Goals 44 (12th) 36 (9th) Goals Allowed 44 (20th) 11 (10th) Power Play Goals 4 (29th) 6 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (15th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-1-2 overall, in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Los Angeles hit the over six times.

The Kings have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Kings have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Kings create the third-most goals in the league, averaging 4.2 per game for a total of 54 this season.

The Kings have given up the ninth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 36 (2.8 per game).

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +18.

